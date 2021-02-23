    NBA Top Shot Eclipses $200M in Sales with over 65,000 Buyers Involved

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    FILE- In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter is displayed near the NBA logo in an empty basketball arena in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    NBA Top Shot, the increasingly popular marketplace where fans can buy and sell their favorite basketball highlights, has reached over $200 million in sales. 

    Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported more than 65,000 buyers have been involved in one of the fastest-growing hobbies in sports collectibles. 

    Founded by Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot is essentially a virtual trading card marketplace that utilizes blockchain—a cyber list of records for digital transactions—to digitize each individual moment. 

    Sean Highkin of B/R recently profiled the company and described the value behind the moments:

    "Copies of a specific Top Shot moment are given a serial number to indicate how many are produced. Lower serial numbers are considered more valuable, along with serials that match the player's jersey number (Settleman bought the No. 23 serial copy of the [LeBron] James dunk, for example). Different runs are given names like 'Cosmic,' 'Holo' and 'Metallic Gold,' just like limited-edition physical trading cards."

    NBA players have recently gotten into collecting the moments, which can cost well into the six-figure range. New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart has been among the most vocal proponents of Top Shot, getting teammates and fellow NBA players involved in the movement.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rockets Release DeMarcus Cousins

      Boogie will be available on the open market after Houston's decision to release him

      Rockets Release DeMarcus Cousins
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets Release DeMarcus Cousins

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Landing Spots for Boogie 🔮

      We picked five destinations for DeMarcus Cousins with Rockets planning to release the veteran big man 📲

      Top Landing Spots for Boogie 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Top Landing Spots for Boogie 🔮

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      John Wall: 'It's Tough' to See Boogie Released by Rockets

      John Wall: 'It's Tough' to See Boogie Released by Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      John Wall: 'It's Tough' to See Boogie Released by Rockets

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      ‘Shaking My Head’

      Black coaches react to Wolves passing over David Vanterpool

      ‘Shaking My Head’
      NBA logo
      NBA

      ‘Shaking My Head’

      Marc J. Spears
      via The Undefeated