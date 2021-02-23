NBA Top Shot Eclipses $200M in Sales with over 65,000 Buyers Involved

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

NBA Top Shot, the increasingly popular marketplace where fans can buy and sell their favorite basketball highlights, has reached over $200 million in sales.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported more than 65,000 buyers have been involved in one of the fastest-growing hobbies in sports collectibles.

Founded by Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot is essentially a virtual trading card marketplace that utilizes blockchain—a cyber list of records for digital transactions—to digitize each individual moment.

Sean Highkin of B/R recently profiled the company and described the value behind the moments:

"Copies of a specific Top Shot moment are given a serial number to indicate how many are produced. Lower serial numbers are considered more valuable, along with serials that match the player's jersey number (Settleman bought the No. 23 serial copy of the [LeBron] James dunk, for example). Different runs are given names like 'Cosmic,' 'Holo' and 'Metallic Gold,' just like limited-edition physical trading cards."

NBA players have recently gotten into collecting the moments, which can cost well into the six-figure range. New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart has been among the most vocal proponents of Top Shot, getting teammates and fellow NBA players involved in the movement.