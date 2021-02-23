Keyshawn Johnson: Criticism of Odell Beckham Jr. 'Laughable' Amid Trade Rumors

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson came to the defense of Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. amid rumors he's on the trade block.

Johnson called the criticism of Beckham "laughable" and said Tuesday it's clear based on OBJ's production he could "certainly help a team" like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New York Jets:

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Browns would listen to trade offers for Beckham, but he noted no one's "beating their door down" with overwhelming interest.

The 28-year-old LSU product has topped 1,000 yards receiving in five of his seven NFL seasons. The only two years he didn't reach that mark (2017 and 2020) came when he was limited to less than half a season because of injuries, including a torn ACL suffered in October.

Beckham has three campaigns left on his five-year, $90 million contract with the Browns, which includes a $15.75 million cap hit for 2021.

That lucrative deal combined with coming off a major knee injury creates risk for any interested teams, especially in a season in which the salary cap is expected to decrease because of the COVID-19 financial impact, which could explain the lack of widespread interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham's status as a high-impact playmaker when healthy can't be disputed, but the Browns may have to wait a year to see if he can rebuild his value if they want to move him.