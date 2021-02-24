Steelers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers are set to look a lot different than the 2020 version.

That's what happens when a team faces one of the more dire salary-cap situations in a year when the cap is set to go down after the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with retirements from Maurkice Pouncey and Vance McDonald, the Steelers are set to hit the offseason at $6 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

That puts them 26th in the league, with key players such as Bud Dupree, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner set to hit free agency.

There are still moves to be made that will put them in a better position, but the fact remains the Steelers are facing a tough offseason in which they have to decide on their longtime franchise quarterback while keeping an eye on the future.

The good news is the franchise is in capable hands. General manager Kevin Colbert has manned the position since 2000 and has only overseen one losing record.

Here are some of the biggest keys he's going to have to navigate to make this spring and summer a success.