Every MLB Team's Offseason Report Card Ahead of Spring Training

The Washington Nationals could be back in the thick of things in the NL East, and they might even be the favorite if certain players bounce back. They acquired two of those guys—Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber—this offseason.

Bell had a .669 OPS in 2020, though he posted a more respectable .753 OPS in the final month and is a season removed from hitting 37 homers with a .936 OPS. Schwarber hit .188 in 2020, in part because of a massive spike in ground-ball rate. However, he is an exit-velocity darling and maintains a high walk rate, plus he can hit for power.

Both Bell and Schwarber have the potential to be major run producers in Washington's lineup. Brad Hand's production at the back end of the bullpen will be every bit as crucial.

Hand is one of the best closers in baseball. He was a perfect 16-of-16 in save opportunities last season with a 2.05 ERA and 1.37 FIP. Hand gives the Nats a closing presence they've missed since Sean Doolittle’s All-Star 2018 season, which is vital in a crowded NL East.

General manager Mike Rizzo added some veterans as well. Washington's first-ever draft pick, Ryan Zimmerman, is back. Alex Avila should platoon behind the plate with Yan Gomes.

Jon Lester had a 5.16 ERA in 2020 but gives Washington an innings eater and gritty leader at the back of the rotation. Jeremy Jeffress is another former Chicago Cub en route to The District. He changed up a bit in 2020, using his splitter and sinker to pound opponents into the ground. Jeffress could be an effective ground-ball machine in the later innings.

The Nats will place a lot of stock in the development of young infielders Luis Garcia and Carter Kieboom, which could be a risk in a loaded division. But guys like Bell and Schwarber have upside, and Hand will be a difference-maker in the bullpen.

Grade: B

