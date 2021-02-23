Kenny Omega Talks Brock Lesnar Match; Moxley on WWE-AEW Collab; Miz Mt. Rushmore

Don Feria/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Omega Talks Potential Match vs. Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent, meaning he is free to work with any wrestling company he chooses.

While it is difficult to envision Lesnar wrestling anywhere other than WWE, an intriguing dream match between The Beast Incarnate and a top AEW star was proposed Monday.

AEW world champion Kenny Omega was asked on Twitter about potentially wrestling Lesnar, and he responded: "Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time. I'd need more friends if I were to face him."

Omega's answer seemed to be somewhat in character, but it likely provided a good idea of what a Lesnar vs. Omega match might look like.

Given Omega's alignment with The Good Brothers, who have helped him in his rivalry against Jon Moxley, it stands to reason that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson would help Omega against Lesnar.

Lesnar going to AEW is likely little more than a fantasy at this point, though, since WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would conceivably pay Brock whatever it takes to keep him in WWE and away from the competition.

In fact, a Lesnar return to WWE could already be in the works considering what is happening with the WWE Championship currently.

The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE champion at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, but he is set to defend the title next Monday on Raw against Bobby Lashley, who helped him against McIntyre.

McIntyre has history with Lesnar, and it is no secret that Lashley badly wants a match against the latter. Since both McIntyre and Lashley figure to be in the WWE title picture at WrestleMania, it could open the door for Lesnar to re-enter the picture as well.

Moxley Shoots Down Possibility of WWE-AEW Partnership

AEW cultivating a working relationship with Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has led to speculation about a potential crossover with WWE in the future, but AEW star Jon Moxley has no belief something like that could happen.

Mox was asked about it during an interview with Inside the Ropes (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), and he quickly dismissed the possibility:

"That would never happen. That's not even worth wasting any mental energy to ... you know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s--t. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine stuff. You know, like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, 'Dream match: Bill Goldberg vs. Steve Austin,' in '98. But that ain't gonna happen."

Moxley is among those who have worked on top in both AEW and WWE, so he understands the inner workings of both companies better than most.

The former AEW and WWE champion is taking a realistic approach, as WWE hasn't been known to work with its closest competitors since McMahon took the company both national and international in the 1980s.

Others in AEW have been more hopeful about working with WWE one day, including AEW President Tony Khan and executive vice presidents Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. Khan and Rhodes are both open to a working relationship with WWE should the opportunity ever present itself. Meanwhile, Omega expressed his belief that AEW working with WWE is possible if Triple H takes over WWE in the future.

Omega negotiated with Triple H before deciding to join AEW, so he may understand his WWE counterpart's mindset better than some of the others who have commented on a possible partnership.

For now, though, it is difficult to envision WWE having any interest in working with AEW, and Mox clearly isn't getting his hopes up.

Miz Puts Himself on WWE Mount Rushmore

The Miz became a two-time WWE champion when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, and The A-Lister has a strong opinion about where that places him in the annals of WWE history.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Miz mentioned an impressive accomplishment now on his resume and suggested that it puts him among the all-time wrestling elites:

"I am the first-ever two-time Grand Slam champion. That means I've held [the WWE Championship] title twice. The Intercontinental more than twice. The United States champion twice and Tag Team Championships twice.

"I am the only one in the history of this business to be a two-time Grand Slam champion. So in my opinion, I'm on the Mount Rushmore of WWE."

Miz put himself on pro wrestling's Mount Rushmore alongside Hulk Hogan and John Cena. He continued by saying that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and Ric Flair could battle it out for the fourth and final spot.

As awesome as The Miz is, it is fair to say that he may be sensationalizing a bit since he put himself ahead of some of the all-time greats.

With that said, Miz's resume speaks for itself. He has now held 20 championships during his 15 years in WWE, and he is a two-time holder of the Money in the Bank contract as well.

Considering most felt he was better suited for reality TV when he debuted in WWE, it is fair to say he has overcome more than most of the all-time greats to get to this point.

Arguing something like the Mount Rushmore of a certain profession is always a subjective discussion, but there is no question that Miz is a future WWE Hall of Famer, which is something few predicted when his career began.

