2021 NBA Draft: Best Fits for G League Star Jalen Green

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Green was a projected top-five NBA draft pick entering the G League bubble, and he's delivering on those expectations. Lottery teams can now start thinking about how he fits with their roster, feeling more confident that he's the real deal.

Through eight G League games, Green is averaging 17.6 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.0 percent overall and 37.8 percent from three. Those numbers aren't far off from Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall, who's playing against weaker competition.

With Green likely to draw consideration from every team picking early in the 2021 NBA draft, we pinpointed his best and most interesting fits. We only considered teams currently projected to miss the playoffs.