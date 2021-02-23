WWE Raw Ratings Increase with The Miz as Champion, Elimination Chamber Fallout

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ratings were up for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw featuring fallout from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.890 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network. That was an increase from last week's 1.810 million.

Raw opened with The Miz celebrating his WWE Championship win after successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber.

Miz and John Morrison were interrupted by Bobby Lashley and MVP, who wanted Miz to make good on his promise. It was Lashley who softened up McIntyre and allowed The Miz to cash in, and MVP revealed that Lashley did so after being promised the first shot at Miz's title.

While The Miz was trying to weasel his way out of the situation, Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon got involved. Braun said he should be the one to get a title shot, and McMahon gave him an opportunity by putting him in a match against Lashley.

Strowman would have made next week's WWE Championship match between Miz and Lashley a Triple Threat had he won, but Lashley prevailed, meaning it will be Miz vs. Lashley for the WWE title.

Charlotte Flair was also a featured part of Raw, and she had a rough go, as she and Asuka lost to the WWE Women's Tag Team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

There was a miscommunication during the match that saw Charlotte accidentally hit Asuka with a big boot. When Flair tried to help Asuka after the match, The Empress of Tomorrow declined in anger.

Charlotte also had a heated conversation with her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, after the match about his recent actions, including aligning himself with Lacey Evans.

Additionally on Raw, there was a notable segment featuring Randy Orton in which he discussed The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss before black liquid began oozing out of his mouth.

Other significant Raw results include new United States champion Riddle beating Morrison, Damian Priest defeating Angel Garza, Sheamus beating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles defeating Ricochet.

