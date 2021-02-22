Lakers' LeBron James Congratulates Jay-Z on Champagne Partnership with LVMH

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The next bottle of champagne LeBron James shares with Jay-Z just might have to be on the rapper-turned-mogul.

The Los Angeles Lakers star congratulated his friend for a partnership between the French conglomerate LVMH and Jay-Z's Champagne house, Armand de Brignac.

LeBron wrote the following on his Instagram page:

"Congrats my brother!!!! Keep showing the way! You took the risk, now you are literally cashing in on the reward!!! YESSIR! Another Win for the Good Guys.. Use to drink Cristal them fu**as racist/Move to them GOLD bottles on to the Spades s--t! ♠️♠️♠️♠️♠️♠️♠️♠️ 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 photos taking by the great @ravieb #BlackExcellence✊🏾🖤"

As Elva Ramirez of Forbes noted, LVMH announced it took a 50 percent stake in Armand de Brignac, which is known as "Ace of Spades." The deal provides Moet Hennessy with a global distribution agreement.

"Jay-Z famously bought into Armand de Brignac in 2014, following a 2006 boycott of Cristal champagne after an executive at that brand made disparaging remarks about rap consumers," Ramirez wrote.

James and Jay-Z have long been friends, and the latter has mentioned the King in his lyrics and attended a number of his games.

This is just another example of one friend celebrating another's success.