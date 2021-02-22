Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley 'Coming Soon' to WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

WWE teased the imminent arrival of Rhea Ripley on Raw during Monday's edition of the weekly program.

Ripley hasn't stepped inside the ring since competing in the women's Royal Rumble match. Her last major singles encounter was a loss to Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match on NXT's New Year's Evil special.

A move to Raw or SmackDown was inevitable for Ripley. The 24-year-old was crowned the first-ever NXT UK women's champion in November 2018, and she ended Shayna Baszler's 416-day reign as the NXT women's champion in December 2019.

WWE gave Ripley a major vote of confidence when 2020 women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair chose to challenge her at WrestleMania 36. If it wasn't already clear, the Australia native had been tabbed for superstardom.

Although plenty of marquee names have stuck around NXT long after they would have been expected to leave, Ripley's usage in recent months—or lack thereof—showed how she achieved all she could there.

Now, the Raw women's division is on notice.