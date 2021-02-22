Kawann Short Drawing Interest from 'A Few Teams' After Panthers Release

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short hasn't been on the free-agent market for long, but he's already drawing interest.

Short, who was released by the Panthers last week, said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has "had a few teams reach out" regarding his availability for 2021 (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

Short also said he "wasn't shocked" by the team's decision to release him. The two-time Pro Bowler has appeared in just five total games over the past two seasons because of rotator cuff injuries on both shoulders.

Despite his limited on-field contributions, he was going to count for $20 million against the cap, per Alper.

"We're really trying to narrow it down to see what's the best fit for me, the best fit for my family," said Short, who noted it was "respectful" of the Panthers to cut him at the start of the offseason.

Short added that general manager Scott Fitterer did not rule out a return for him to Carolina if he could not find the right opportunity on the open market, but the 32-year-old defensive tackle would expect a one-year deal if that comes to fruition.

The Panthers also cut defensive end Stephen Weatherly, punter Michael Palardy and safety Tre Boston last week.