Louisville HC Chris Mack Apologized to John Calipari for Video Dissing Kentucky

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Chris Mack was in quite the celebratory mood after his team defeated John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats on Dec. 26, but the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball head coach apologized for his actions after video of him enjoying the win went public.

As Shannon Russell of the Louisville Courier Journal noted, video of Mack and former Louisville and Buffalo Bills football player Eric Wood celebrating the win went viral when Wood said Kentucky's success against the Cardinals was over now that former associate head coach Kenny Payne had moved to the New York Knicks staff.

Mack said the video was a "joke" and revealed he called Calipari to apologize, per 247Sports.

The Louisville coach also said his counterpart was "gracious as always" and offered some advice.

Prior to Louisville's win in December, Calipari was 11-2 in the rivalry showdowns since becoming the Kentucky head coach. The win was also Mack's first in the rivalry after he lost the first two attempts.

That Mack was so excited about the win is no surprise. After all, the Wildcats have controlled the state with Calipari at the helm, and it is up to Mack to try to turn things around as he attempts to build a consistent championship contender.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Wood, he played for the Bills from 2009 through 2017 and was a Pro Bowler in 2015.

Things are not looking as great for the Cardinals now as they were following that win. They played their first game since Feb. 1 on Saturday and proceeded to lose to North Carolina by 45 points. A few more performances like that down the stretch of the season would put Louisville (11-5) in a precarious position on the bubble.

Kentucky isn't even on the bubble at 8-13, although it notched an impressive victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

As for the December game, three Louisville free throws in the final minute were the difference in a 62-59 victory. If Wood is to be believed in the video, it was the start of an era of dominance for the Cardinals in the Bluegrass State.

If recent history is to be believed, it probably wasn't.