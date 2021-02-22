    Mike Iupati Retires After 11-Year NFL Career with 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

    Jenna Ciccotelli February 22, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Mike Iupati walks off the field at halftime against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Mike Iupati, a four-time Pro Bowler who split his 11-year NFL career between the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, has retired, according to Peter Harriman of The Spokesman-Review

    "My body was telling me it was time to close the door," he told Harriman. 

    The 33-year-old appeared in 10 games at guard for the Seahawks last season, appearing in a career-low 47 percent of offensive snaps. 

    After making four Pro Bowls and being named All-Pro twice, the second half of Iupati's career was marred by injury. In 2015, he was taken off the field in an ambulance because of a neck injury, and though he returned the week after, he was on the injured reserve in 2017 and 2018 with triceps, back and knee injuries. 

    According to Harriman, Iupati said his "body felt great" at the start of the season before he was limited by a chronic neck issue, which ultimately led him to step away. 

    He will spend his free time caring for his four sons, who range in age from a newborn to eight, and he may get involved with the football team at the local high school in Star, Idaho. Iupati was a first-round draft pick out of Idaho. 

    According to Spotrac, the native of American Samoa earned $50.8 million in his career. 

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been vocal about his frustration at getting hit too much, so the team will have to find a strong replacement for Iupati along the line. 

