WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22February 23, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22
The title scene on Raw looks much different following the events from Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Not only did Riddle win the U.S. title from Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match that also included John Morrison, but The Miz won the WWE Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract after Drew McIntyre had retained the title in a grueling Chamber bout.
The Miz didn't do this alone. He had Lashley to soften McIntyre up for him, which leads to the possibility that MVP and Lashley made some kind of deal to offer their assistance.
This week's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from Elimination Chamber while also setting up WWE Fastlane on March 21. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Raw.
Live updates will begin after the first match/segment. Make sure to refresh this page throughout the show for updated results.
Miz TV
After the obligatory recap video, Morrison was in the ring to introduce The Miz for his WWE Championship celebration on a very special episode of Miz TV.
The A-Lister looked like he was on top of the world as he walked down the aisle with pyro blasting behind him. He proceeded to talk about his journey over the past 16 years from unwanted rookie to being the WWE champion.
He called himself the Babe Ruth of WWE because he told everybody exactly what he was going to do and then did it on Sunday. MVP and Bobby Lashley made their way to the ring but The Miz didn't look worried. MVP congratulated him on his win but reminded him that it was Lashley who attacked McIntyre to set him up. The Miz thanked them and tried to make a quick exit.
MVP said The Miz owes Lashley a title shot since Morrison cost him the U.S. title. The Miz said he may have promised a title match but he never said when it would happen. Lashley grabbed him by the tie and told him he had an hour to give him an answer.
Grade: A-
Analysis
This segment was predictable but in this case, it was also the best possible outcome. Putting Lashley into the WWE title hunt is the best thing WWE could have done for him and for Raw as a whole.
The Miz was the best version of himself for this segment. He was the cocky heel when he was listing his accomplishments but as soon as a bigger, stronger competitor got in his face, he turned back into a coward.
The A-Lister is almost a throwback in that way. He doesn't care about looking cool all the time. He is always willing to take the low road because that is what bad guys do. He is sneaky, conniving and two-faced.
John Morrison vs. Riddle
Riddle won the U.S. title at Elimination Chamber and his first non-title match came 24 hours later when he battled the man he pinned to win the belt, Morrison.
Morrison tried to hit a shooting star press early on but Riddle countered into a triangle submission that forced The Monday Night Delight to grab the bottom rope. JoMo dodged a kick and hit one of his own but Riddle popped right back to his feet for a gutwrench suplex.
The ref was blocked when Morrison hit a thumb to the eye. He kicked Riddle off of the apron and took him out with a corkscrew over the top rope. Riddle dropped him with a fisherman's suplex on the apron as the show went to a break.
They had a nice exchange of big moves and near-falls when we returned. Morrison hit a beautiful Spanish Fly from the middle rope at one point but Riddle managed to score the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Riddle and Morrison showed good chemistry on Sunday but they seemed to have a few issues during this match that slowed the pace down at times. They were small missteps but they were easily noticeable.
Morrison is one of the most unique talents in WWE but there is one thing he needs to work on. He hits a variety of kicks from every angle but none of them ever look powerful. He has to start putting a little heat on his strikes and he will up his game considerably.
This match had a handful of cool spots but they didn't flow together as well as they should have. If they work together a couple of times before having a title match, they will find their groove. The second half of this bout was better than the first and helped end it on a high note.
The New Day vs. Retribution
T-Bar and Mace of Retribution took on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to keep the ongoing New Day vs. Retribution feud going for another week.
Woods started off against T-Bar and the big man hit a knee to the body to take control right away. Woods was able to tag in Kingston for a quick double-team move but T-Bar slammed him with ease. Mace tagged in and slammed Kingston's head into the mat a few times before T-Bar hit a running boot to the face for a two-count.
Retribution kept Kingston isolated and T-Bar kicked Woods off of the apron. T-Bar and Mace hit a double-team finisher but Ali told them to do it again instead of trying to go for the pin.
Woods and Kingston managed to recover and stole the win. The New Day celebrated in the aisle while Ali ripped into his team on the mic about failing him over and over.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a quick tag team match that didn't allow for much but at least gave all four guys a minute or two in the ring. Both teams hit a couple of nice spots and nothing looked off. It just didn't have the time to be anything more than what it was.
Retribution appears to be on the brink of imploding as the group continues to rack up losses and suffer one embarrassing moment after another. Meanwhile, The New Day looks to be back on the path to success after losing the Raw tag titles in the near future.
Eventually, Ali is going to snap and either break up the group or they will kick him out and go their own way. Whatever happens, WWE needs to find a better way to use Mia Yim.