WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22

After the obligatory recap video, Morrison was in the ring to introduce The Miz for his WWE Championship celebration on a very special episode of Miz TV.

The A-Lister looked like he was on top of the world as he walked down the aisle with pyro blasting behind him. He proceeded to talk about his journey over the past 16 years from unwanted rookie to being the WWE champion.

He called himself the Babe Ruth of WWE because he told everybody exactly what he was going to do and then did it on Sunday. MVP and Bobby Lashley made their way to the ring but The Miz didn't look worried. MVP congratulated him on his win but reminded him that it was Lashley who attacked McIntyre to set him up. The Miz thanked them and tried to make a quick exit.

MVP said The Miz owes Lashley a title shot since Morrison cost him the U.S. title. The Miz said he may have promised a title match but he never said when it would happen. Lashley grabbed him by the tie and told him he had an hour to give him an answer.

Grade: A-

Analysis

This segment was predictable but in this case, it was also the best possible outcome. Putting Lashley into the WWE title hunt is the best thing WWE could have done for him and for Raw as a whole.

The Miz was the best version of himself for this segment. He was the cocky heel when he was listing his accomplishments but as soon as a bigger, stronger competitor got in his face, he turned back into a coward.

The A-Lister is almost a throwback in that way. He doesn't care about looking cool all the time. He is always willing to take the low road because that is what bad guys do. He is sneaky, conniving and two-faced.