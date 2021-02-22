Vince Denied Sasha Banks' WWE Release; The Miz Trolls Critics; Cesaro Talks Loss

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE universe.

Vince McMahon Denied Sasha Banks Her Release Request

In 2019, Sasha Banks wanted to leave WWE. Her frustrations with creative were long thought to be the biggest factor in her requesting her release, but Banks revealed in a recent appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions that the biggest motivating factor in her wanting to step away was a bout with depression.

"Depression was taking over. My mind was taking over. My thoughts were taking over. This place was being bigger than me. And I really, really lost myself because for a good seven years, I didn't even hear my real name. I didn't hear Mercedes anymore. All I heard was Sasha Banks, and traveling on the road, we only get one to two days off.

"So, I'm home, not even seeing what my real hair looks like. All I see is purple hair every single day. There were just so many things that were just—I let it control me...I couldn't even look at myself. I didn't even know who the hell I was. How I was going into work, how angry I was going in, how sad I was. I was not the person that I dreamt to be."

Banks said she went into Vince McMahon's office and formally requested to leave the company, but the WWE chairman would not let her out of her contract.

"I asked to leave and Vince was like, 'no,'" Banks said. "He said no. He said I'm gonna give you 30 days to think about it. And I took more than 30 days."

Banks was off television for four months before returning to the company, and she hasn't looked back. Her run since returning has been wildly impressive, winning the women's tag team championship with Bayley and then the SmackDown women's title after the team broke up.

Her current run as SmackDown women's champion is the longest she's been a titleholder since joining the so-called main roster.

Miz Trolls Critics

While the overwhelming sentiment appeared to be positive about The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and beating Drew McIntyre at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Miz still has his fair share of critics who have never quite bought into the gimmick.

Miz, in typical fashion, does not care at all about their feelings.

The new champion cut an impassioned promo that was posted on WWE's YouTube page following the win.

"I could care less if everybody's on the internet going, 'No, Miz doesn't deserve it, oh Miz shouldn't be WWE champion.' Cry, go ahead and cry, and keep on doing it because that is the fuel that lights my fire. I am your WWE Champion, whether you like it or not.

"Ten years ago we had an Angry Miz Girl and I hope, and I pray, that their are thousands upon thousands, millions of Angry Miz Girls right here, right now, sobbing, weeping, wishing that Drew McIntyre was still their WWE Champion. He is not, I am. So this is me saying I am now content being awesome. See you at WrestleMania, or at Monday Night Raw, whichever I feel like because I am champion and I do whatever the hell I want."

While Miz's momentum had largely been halted over the last year or so, his run from 2016 through most of 2019 was perhaps the best work of his career. WWE's timing could use some work, but Miz deserved at least one more title run to cap off a no-doubt Hall of Fame career.

At age 40, the time was now to give him a run—even if it'll likely end between now and WrestleMania to set up a Drew McIntyre-Bobby Lashley showdown.

Cesaro Posts Disappointment After Losing Chamber

Cesaro was seemingly the fan favorite to win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, with fans gravitating toward him during a recent hot streak. Daniel Bryan ultimately wound up winning the match, only to get immediately squashed by Roman Reigns, so not much was ultimately lost for Cesaro in the defeat.

That said, Cesaro seemed to be taking the loss hard based on his Twitter post Sunday night.

Cesaro remains one of WWE's most underutilized talents; he has every bit of the in-ring skill and charisma necessary to be a world champion, but WWE has never felt comfortable putting him in the top spot.

Hopefully he'll eventually get the long-term spotlight he deserves and can someday stop being atop the shortlist of guys we wish would get a run.