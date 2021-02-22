Bears' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears were an 8-8 squad in 2020, which was good enough to obtain a wild-card berth in the new extended playoff format. However, Chicago couldn't make it past the opening round, which leaves the Bears facing a pivotal offseason.

General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are both back for 2021, but Chicago has plenty of question marks otherwise. There's a huge question sitting at the quarterback position, where Mitchell Trubisky is scheduled to become a free agent.

The Bears also face the challenge of being a projected $1.8 million over the salary cap. Chicago is going to have to generate cap space just to financially navigate April's draft. That's only the first part of the equation.

Here you'll find a look at three other keys to a successful offseason for Chicago in 2021.