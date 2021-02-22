WFT's Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

WFT's Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL OffseasonFebruary 22, 2021
Despite facing plenty of challenges in 2021, the Washington Football Team managed to claim an NFC East title with a 7-9 record. The Football Team hosted a playoff game and went toe-to-toe with the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If new Washington general manager Martin Mayhew can successfully navigate the 2021 offseason, the Football Team might just go from hosting a playoff game to winning some of them. Doing so is easier in theory than it will be in practice, of course, but Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera will have the benefit of more than $30 million in projected cap space, according to Spotrac.
While Washington won't be forced to generate a ton of cap space heading into the new league year, it won't have the room to simply throw money at potential holes on the roster. It's still going to take some careful work to improve a roster that was surprisingly good in 2020.
Here, we'll examine three keys to a successful Washington offseason in 2021.
Find an Answer at Quarterback
The biggest goal for Washington this offseason will be settling things at the quarterback position. Dwayne Haskins is a player of the past, and the future of veteran Alex Smith is still up in the air.
"No rush to make that decision here like tomorrow but just kind of want to get into this offseason," Smith told Kyle Brandt of The Ringer during his 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast (at the 51:33 remaining mark). "I still feel like I've got a lot of room for growth on the field, based off what happened this last year."
Washington did sign playoff standout Taylor Heinicke to a two-year extension, but the young quarterback remains mostly unproven. He has just two total starts on his NFL resume.
It would make sense to pursue a veteran like Cam Newton or Jameis Winston in free agency, but it may make even more sense to target a new quarterback-of-the-future with the 19th pick in the draft—especially if Smith returns for another go.
As Washington proved early in 2020 when Haskins was under center, though, it isn't likely to rack up wins without a quality starter at quarterback.
Re-Sign Brandon Scherff
Last offseason, the Football Team gave the franchise tag to guard Brandon Scherff. He responded with an All-Pro campaign and proved that he is one of the team's top young building blocks.
However, Scherff is again scheduled to reach free agency, which leaves retaining him as a goal for a second consecutive offseason. Given Washington's cap space, using the franchise tag again is feasible. However, the team would prefer to do a long-term deal, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
Per Jhabvala, Washington and Scherff are expected to begin contract talks soon.
Getting Scherff back into the fold will be a positive step for the Washington offense. He's one of the best interior linemen in the game, and he will be a tremendous asset for whichever quarterback winds up taking the reins in 2021.
Upgrade the Receiving Corps
If Washington can settle its quarterback position and get Scherff back under contract, the next step in a successful offseason will include upgrading the receiving corps. Washington has a budding star in Terry McLaurin but not much else to speak of at the wideout position.
Cam Sims ranked second among Washington receivers with a mere 477 receiving yards in 2020.
Armed with a good amount of cap space, Mayhew may decide to chase a free-agent pass-catcher like Allen Robinson II or Kenny Golladay on the open market. Both have true No. 1 receiver potential and could forge an elite tandem with McLaurin.
Washington may also choose to roll the dice on a promising draft class. The Football Team isn't going to land one of the very top prospects with the 19th pick, but this year's class is expected to be as deep or even deeper than last year's.
Seeing as how Minnesota Vikings rookie standout Justin Jefferson wasn't selected until the 22nd pick last April, Washington can hold out hope that a premier prospect will still be sitting there at No. 19.