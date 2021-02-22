WFT's Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Despite facing plenty of challenges in 2021, the Washington Football Team managed to claim an NFC East title with a 7-9 record. The Football Team hosted a playoff game and went toe-to-toe with the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If new Washington general manager Martin Mayhew can successfully navigate the 2021 offseason, the Football Team might just go from hosting a playoff game to winning some of them. Doing so is easier in theory than it will be in practice, of course, but Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera will have the benefit of more than $30 million in projected cap space, according to Spotrac.

While Washington won't be forced to generate a ton of cap space heading into the new league year, it won't have the room to simply throw money at potential holes on the roster. It's still going to take some careful work to improve a roster that was surprisingly good in 2020.

Here, we'll examine three keys to a successful Washington offseason in 2021.