The Miz's Wasted Cash-in and Hot Takes of 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber

Credit: WWE.com

For better or worse, WrestleMania 37 will be headlined by Edge challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship after The Rated R Superstar speared The Tribal Chief Sunday night and partook in the ceremonial sign-pointing that every WWE Superstar is seemingly contractually obligated to at this time of the year.

It is a match WWE needs, if only because Edge brings a level of star power to the show the company simply does not have elsewhere at this moment. It is also a match that Reigns does not deserve.

The champion has been nothing short of stellar since returning in August and undergoing a heel turn that reignited the fire behind his character. Cold, calculating, manipulative and physically dominant, he has been the heel the company has lacked for almost 20 years.

He is a bad guy that is believable and doesn't have to cower in fear, but damn sure will not turn down help from cousin Jey Uso or adviser Paul Heyman. He is a centerpiece heel, a bad guy for a new generation of fans that operates almost like a brooding mob boss than a loud-mouthed wrestling villain.

His work with Uso, Kevin Owens and even WWE official Adam Pearce has helped SmackDown become the A-show in WWE, a testament to just how on-fire he is at this point.

Along comes Edge, a Hall of Famer in the midst of a comeback story, to unfurl all of that.

Yes, Edge is a beloved member of the WWE Universe. His journey back to WWE is remarkable. His work to get back into shape, to get cleared for in-ring competition after a decade away, and the fans' willingness to embrace him upon his return is the stuff of fairy tales.

But in no way should he beat Reigns.

It's not believable, for starters.

Here is a 47-year-old man, with a body held together by super glue and surgical pins and an injury history a mile long, coming off a career-ending neck injury and torn triceps suffered during the first chapter of his comeback tale.

Are we really supposed to buy into the idea that he can knock off the top star in the middle of his prime? Sure, WWE will spin the story that way, positioning Edge as this inspirational hero that proves anything is possible.

Once the company writes its one-dimensional story and Edge wins the title, though, what's next? After Reigns' momentum has been stunted in the main event of wrestling's most storied pay-per-view, does he just shake it off and win the title back?

Why even have him lose it in the first place?

Would the company not be better off if Reigns dashed Edge's dreams, then went on to defend his title against a fresh face like Cesaro, who is both a full-time competitor and building support for a main event run with every passing week?

The whole story and setup stink of short-term booking, the likes of which WWE has gotten entirely too comfortable with over the last handful of years. Reigns and everything he has done to rehabilitate his character, has earned better.