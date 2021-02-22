Skill Players Eagles Must Target to Maximize Jalen Hurts After Wentz Trade

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With Carson Wentz gone, the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is now underway. There won't be any more uncertainty surrounding status of the 28-year-old quarterback, who was reportedly dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a pair of draft picks this past Thursday.

That likely means Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles' starting quarterback as he begins his second NFL season in 2021. As a rookie last year, the 22-year-old passed for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 15 games (making four starts) while also rushing for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

But Philadelphia will likely need to add some playmakers to its offense in order for Hurts to have success moving forward. The Eagles are currently projected to be $47 million over next season's salary cap and will eat nearly $34 million in dead cap in the Wentz trade.

Through free agency and the draft, and potentially more trades as well, Philadelphia should add to its receiving corps. It could also potentially look to add depth in the backfield. Boston Scott is hitting free agency, so it may benefit from having a strong backup option to starting running back Miles Sanders.

However, the clear top priority for the Eagles should be finding a strong wide receiver or two. Here's a look at several players who they could consider adding this offseason to help further Hurts' development in his second season.