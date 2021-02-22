Skill Players Eagles Must Target to Maximize Jalen Hurts After Wentz Trade

Skill Players Eagles Must Target to Maximize Jalen Hurts After Wentz TradeFebruary 22, 2021
With Carson Wentz gone, the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is now underway. There won't be any more uncertainty surrounding status of the 28-year-old quarterback, who was reportedly dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a pair of draft picks this past Thursday.
That likely means Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles' starting quarterback as he begins his second NFL season in 2021. As a rookie last year, the 22-year-old passed for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 15 games (making four starts) while also rushing for 354 yards and three touchdowns.
But Philadelphia will likely need to add some playmakers to its offense in order for Hurts to have success moving forward. The Eagles are currently projected to be $47 million over next season's salary cap and will eat nearly $34 million in dead cap in the Wentz trade.
Through free agency and the draft, and potentially more trades as well, Philadelphia should add to its receiving corps. It could also potentially look to add depth in the backfield. Boston Scott is hitting free agency, so it may benefit from having a strong backup option to starting running back Miles Sanders.
However, the clear top priority for the Eagles should be finding a strong wide receiver or two. Here's a look at several players who they could consider adding this offseason to help further Hurts' development in his second season.
Josh Reynolds
Even after trading Wentz and releasing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the Eagles likely still won't have the cap space to pursue the top-tier receivers on the free-agent market. So they probably won't be adding somebody like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V or Allen Robinson II.
But Reynolds could be a strong option for Philadelphia to consider, as the 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career thus far. A fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Reynolds set career highs in receptions (52) and yards (618) while also hauling in two touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts) for the Rams this past year.
Los Angeles had a crowded receiving corps with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in the mix, so Reynolds could have a larger role if he decided to sign with the Eagles. Plus, he has ties to Philadelphia wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, who served in that role for Texas A&M during Reynolds' final two seasons with the Aggies from 2015-16.
Reynolds would give Hurts a proven receiving option to throw to and could take over a big role on the Eagles offense, allowing some of the youngsters (such as Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside) some time to develop and to get opportunities in smaller roles. So, it seems like Philadelphia signing Reynolds to a multiyear deal would be a beneficial move for both sides.
Tyrell Williams
Williams hasn't played in a game since 2019, missing all of last season due to injury, and he's set to make $11.6 million from the Las Vegas Raiders next season. That's likely why the Raiders are planning to release the 29-year-old wide receiver, according to a recent report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
However, as Pelissero noted, Williams is expected to get healthy this offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery last year. And with his value low, he could be a potential target for the Eagles, who may be able to sign the veteran receiver at a low cost and hope that he can return to the form he showed early in his career.
Williams played for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2015-18, with his best showing coming in 2016, when he had 69 receptions for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has ties to new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who was a Chargers assistant from 2013-17, spending his last two seasons as their wide receivers coach.
With Williams needing to prove himself, what better way to do so than by reuniting with Sirianni in Philadelphia? If it doesn't work out, the Eagles likely won't have lost much money. But if it does, Williams could potentially be a top receiving option in Philadelphia's offense and help it make positive strides in 2021.
Ja'Marr Chase
Last year, the Eagles used their first-round draft pick on Reagor, selecting the former TCU standout with the No. 21 overall selection. However, Reagor didn't quite live up to expectations as a rookie (31 catches for 396 yards and one touchdown), and Philadelphia could again be in a position in which it makes the most sense to use its top draft pick on a wide receiver.
Only this time, the Eagles will be picking much earlier, as they own the No. 6 overall selection. And by the time they're on the clock, there will likely be several top receivers still on the board (or potentially all of them).
Alabama standouts DeVonta Smith (the reigning Heisman Trophy winner) and Jaylen Waddle could be receivers who Philadelphia will consider, but Chase could make the most sense. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has a ton of potential, and he could develop into a future star for the Eagles' offense.
Chase didn't play in 2020, opting out of the season played because of the coronavirus pandemic. But he had a huge 2019 season as a junior, notching 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping LSU go 15-0 and win the national championship.
By joining Hurts in Philadelphia, Chase could become the big-play threat and top receiving option that the Eagles have been lacking of late.