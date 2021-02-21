    J.J. Watt Compares NFL Free Agency to Picking Restaurant in Tweet

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Don't expect J.J. Watt to make a snap decision when it comes to his next meal or the next stop in his NFL career.

    The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is a free agent after the Houston Texans granted his request to be released. Asked about when he's going to sign with somebody, he related the decision to having to select from one of many food delivery options:

    ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Feb. 12 that "approximately a dozen teams have shown interest" in adding Watt, listing off the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Former teammate DeAndre Hopkins tried to sell the 31-year-old on a reunion with the Arizona Cardinals, too:

    We've reached the stage where fanbases are attempting to mine whatever symbolism they can from otherwise innocuous social media posts.

    Everybody has been in Watt's shoes in terms of agonizing over what food to order or movie/television show to watch on a streaming service. Sooner or later you make a decision, though.

    Hopefully, Watt doesn't wait as long to finalize his DoorDash selection as he does to choose a new team in free agency.

