Tom Brady on J.D. Martinez's Shirt: I'll Never Live Down Super Bowl Parade Photo

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

As you well know by now, Tom Brady very much enjoyed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade following their Super Bowl title this year. After a few drinks, he was wobbling around like a first-time sailor returned to shore.

So Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, who spent a few years in the same city as Brady when the quarterback called the signals for the New England Patriots, decided to remember the moment in hilarious fashion, donning a drunk Brady on his t-shirt at Spring Training:

Brady was a good sport about the whole thing:

No, Tom, you probably won't live that moment down.

But who really cares when you have seven rings to make you feel better?