    Tom Brady on J.D. Martinez's Shirt: I'll Never Live Down Super Bowl Parade Photo

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    El tight end Rob Gronkowsk (izquierda) y el quarterback Tom Brady de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay celebran tras vencer 31-9 a los Chiefs de Kansas City en el Super Bowl 55, el domingo 7 de febrero de 2021, en Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    As you well know by now, Tom Brady very much enjoyed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade following their Super Bowl title this year. After a few drinks, he was wobbling around like a first-time sailor returned to shore. 

    So Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, who spent a few years in the same city as Brady when the quarterback called the signals for the New England Patriots, decided to remember the moment in hilarious fashion, donning a drunk Brady on his t-shirt at Spring Training:

    Brady was a good sport about the whole thing:

    No, Tom, you probably won't live that moment down.

    But who really cares when you have seven rings to make you feel better? 

