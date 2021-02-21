    Edge Challenges Roman Reigns to Universal Title Match at WWE WrestleMania 37

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Credit: WWE.com

    Edge appears to have set his sights on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.  

    The Rated-R Superstar can challenge for any title at WrestleMania after having won the men's Royal Rumble match. By delivering a spear to Reigns during the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, he signaled his choice.

    The 11-time world champion savored his situation, at one point teasing a possible pursuit of the NXT Championship.

    Reigns seemed to be the likeliest candidate after what unfolded Friday on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief confronted Edge early in the show and laid him out with a spear as SmackDown drew to a close.

    WWE was supposed to have what amounted to a Spear vs. Spear match between Reigns and Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, but the former had to back out due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the promotion gets to run a similar bout with Edge subbing in for Goldberg.

    Reigns will hope history repeats itself.

    Edge was the last man standing in the 2010 Royal Rumble match. At WrestleMania XXVI, he was unsuccessful in his pursuit of Chris Jericho's World Heavyweight Championship.

