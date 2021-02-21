    Cam Newton Responds to Viral Video of Interaction with Trash-Talking Camper

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the field before the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    New England Patriots star Cam Newton addressed an interaction with a young heckler at a seven-on-seven tournament that has since gone viral.

    The heckler said Newton was "about to be poor" because he's due to hit free agency this offseason. The 2015 MVP responded by wanting to speak with the kid's father:

    Newton subsequently wrote on Instagram he "wanted to have a man to man conversation" with his father and referenced his previous work with youth football players:

    Newton also shared what happened in the immediate aftermath of the clip that made the rounds on social media:

    A number of athletes sounded off on the situation:

    There's no question Newton's value has taken a hit since his prime years with the Carolina Panthers, hence him signing a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Patriots.

    As many have pointed out already, going after the 31-year-old doesn't make any sense given what he has achieved in college and the NFL.

    Newton played a pivotal role in Auburn's 2010 national championship, the same year he lifted the Heisman Trophy. He also guided the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, where they fell short against the Denver Broncos.

    And while Newton had to take a big pay cut from the original $21.1 million salary-cap hit he was originally slated to have in 2020, Spotrac estimates he has collected $122.5 million from his NFL contracts alone.

    If that's being "poor," then plenty of people would love to swap places with the three-time Pro Bowler.

