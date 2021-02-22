Full WWE Fastlane Match Card Predictions After 2021 Elimination Chamber

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Elimination Chamber included two title changes, two entertaining Chamber matches, one WrestleMania challenge and a few other highlights.

After surviving from the very start and winning the SmackDown Elimination Chamber bout, Daniel Bryan came up short in his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Once The Tribal Chief had bested his rival, Edge arrived and made it clear he was going to face Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 37.

We also saw Drew McIntyre win the Raw Chamber match only to end up being destroyed by Bobby Lashley and defeated for the WWE title by The Miz when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

John Morrison won a spot in the United States Championship match, Riddle won the U.S. title, and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retained the Women's Tag Team Championships.

WWE Fastlane airs on March 21, giving WWE exactly four weeks to plan the final PPV before WrestleMania. Let's look at some of the matches that are most likely to end up on the Fastlane card.