Full WWE Fastlane Match Card Predictions After 2021 Elimination ChamberFebruary 22, 2021
Full WWE Fastlane Match Card Predictions After 2021 Elimination Chamber
The Elimination Chamber included two title changes, two entertaining Chamber matches, one WrestleMania challenge and a few other highlights.
After surviving from the very start and winning the SmackDown Elimination Chamber bout, Daniel Bryan came up short in his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.
Once The Tribal Chief had bested his rival, Edge arrived and made it clear he was going to face Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 37.
We also saw Drew McIntyre win the Raw Chamber match only to end up being destroyed by Bobby Lashley and defeated for the WWE title by The Miz when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.
John Morrison won a spot in the United States Championship match, Riddle won the U.S. title, and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retained the Women's Tag Team Championships.
WWE Fastlane airs on March 21, giving WWE exactly four weeks to plan the final PPV before WrestleMania. Let's look at some of the matches that are most likely to end up on the Fastlane card.
Big E vs. Apollo Crews (IC Title)
Friday's SmackDown saw Apollo Crews officially turn heel after weeks of teasing the change to his character. Not only did he attack Shinsuke Nakamura but he also injured Big E by dropping a set of ring steps onto him from inside the ring.
The spot was a creative way to use the lack of a live crowd and hide the impact of the hit. It sounded painful and certainly would have been had Big E actually been there when they fell to the floor.
Despite already having several matches in recent weeks, it appears as if WWE plans to continue this feud, which makes them likely candidates to get a spot on the Fastlane card.
A heel Crews would be a force to be reckoned with but Big E has proved he is not somebody to be trifled with. He has already established himself as a great intercontinental champion and will likely continue to be pushed throughout 2021.
Even if he loses the title to Crews, the powerhouse of The New Day is one of SmackDown's best right now. It's hard to imagine him being out of major storylines for an extended period of time.
The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Title)
Before The Miz defeated McIntyre to become the new WWE champion, he was shown having a meeting with MVP backstage. Lashley was the one to beat McIntyre down to soften him up, so it's obvious some sort of deal was struck.
The Miz could have been so desperate for the help that he promised Lashley the first shot at the WWE Championship, which could lead to his own downfall.
Even though he lost, Lashley had a dominant performance during Sunday's U.S. title bout. When he showed up to attack McIntyre, he absolutely destroyed him.
If this is how WWE finally puts Lashley into the WWE title scene, a lot of fans are going to be happy. Lashley and The Hurt Business have been one of the top highlights during a low period for Raw, so this would be a nice reward for everybody's hard work.
Making it a triple threat match makes it less obvious who would win in the end and gives McIntyre a rematch for the title, but a singles contest with The A-Lister and All Mighty would be just as good.
Riddle vs. John Morrison (U.S. Title)
Lashley losing the U.S. title is an odd choice given his recent dominance but if the plan is for him to pursue a greater prize, Riddle will need a challenger.
Morrison came close to winning a few times on Sunday and would have a good argument for why he deserves another shot at the title. With The Miz now holding the WWE title, they might have some more influence with Adam Pearce.
Riddle and Morrison showed great chemistry during their exchanges in Sunday's triple threat and if given the chance to have a singles match, they would be able to focus solely on each other instead of having a third competitor to worry about.
Having Lee involved would be great but we still don't know the severity of his injury. Let's hope WWE gives us an update during Raw.
Asuka vs. Peyton Royce
Lacey Evans becoming pregnant certainly affected her storyline with Asuka but all WWE can do is find a way to move forward, and that means finding a new challenger for the Raw women's title.
It feels like Evans and Ric Flair will still be used in storylines for a short time, so a good way to keep The Sassy Southen Belle in a feud with Asuka would be to have her recent tag team partner step in.
Peyton Royce has been woefully underused since WWE broke up The IIconics. She has not meshed well with Evans and seems better suited for a singles role at this point.
Even if she loses, having a good match with Asuka would open a lot of eyes to how good Royce is. She has been wrongly labeled as a comedic talent for a long time but anyone who has paid attention knows she has talents that are waiting to be highlighted.
The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
During the Elimination Chamber pre-show, Sonya Deville was talking to the panel when she was interrupted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The former SmackDown tag team champions were looking for a rematch but Daddy Deville did not appreciate their unprofessional approach.
This will lead to Deville forcing The Street Profits to earn their title shot, possibly in an untraditional situation like a handicap or gauntlet match.
Whatever happens, the best thing for the SD tag team division would be to put Ford and Dawkins back in the ring with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.
These two teams can continue to elevate each other while Otis and Chad Gable develop their new heel personas. The Mysterios aren't ready for a title shot and we're still waiting on Jimmy Uso to return. That just leaves The Street Profits as worthy challengers.
What do you want to see booked for WWE Fastlane?