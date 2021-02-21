Rob Gronkowski Rumors: TE 'Really Does' Want to Sign New Bucs Contract for 2021

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski wants to return for more in 2021, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Gronkowski "really does, I'm told, want to return to Tampa," Darlington said Sunday on SportsCenter.

The 31-year-old retired after the 2018 season but returned in 2020 to play alongside former teammate Tom Brady. He was still under contract with the New England Patriots, requiring a trade to the Buccaneers in April, but he is now an unrestricted free agent.

Gronkowski finished the year with 45 catches for 623 yards, tying for second on the team with seven receiving touchdowns. He was especially valuable in the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring two touchdowns with 67 yards on six catches.

Though his receiving numbers were down overall compared to his prime when he was named first-team All-Pro four times, the 6'6", 268-pound tight end remained valuable as a blocker and was one of Brady's top options on important plays.

He also stayed relatively healthy in 2020 after being slowed down by injuries in recent years. It was his first time playing all 16 regular-season games since 2011.

With Brady under contract for another season, the Buccaneers should once again have high expectations in 2021 after they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Retaining a proven pass-catcher like Gronkowski could go a long way with receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown also set to enter free agency this offseason.