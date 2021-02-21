AEW's Jon Moxley KO's Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 5 Event

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Jon Moxley continues to get the most out of his freedom provided by AEW.

The former AEW champion made his second Bloodsport appearance Saturday night, defeating Davey Boy Smith Jr. via knockout in the main event.

Moxley and Smith traded shoot headbutts and hard strikes throughout the match, which in typical Bloodsport fashion featured a mix of MMA-style strikes and traditional catch wrestling. Moxley was able to score a knockout after reversing Smith's toe hold and hitting him with a Paradigm Shift.

Bloodsport is the first match of what will be a few huge weeks in Moxley's career. Mox will defend his IWGP United States championship against Kenta on Feb. 26, a little more than a week ahead of his March 7 exploding barbed-wire deathmatch against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution for the AEW championship.

That three-week run of matches is one of the most notable for a wrestler in recent memory, and Moxley got off to a strong start in defeating Smith.

Moxley previously defeated Chris Dickinson at last October's Bloodsport event.