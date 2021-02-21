    AEW's Jon Moxley KO's Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 5 Event

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021

    Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    Jon Moxley continues to get the most out of his freedom provided by AEW.

    The former AEW champion made his second Bloodsport appearance Saturday night, defeating Davey Boy Smith Jr. via knockout in the main event.

    Moxley and Smith traded shoot headbutts and hard strikes throughout the match, which in typical Bloodsport fashion featured a mix of MMA-style strikes and traditional catch wrestling. Moxley was able to score a knockout after reversing Smith's toe hold and hitting him with a Paradigm Shift.

    Bloodsport is the first match of what will be a few huge weeks in Moxley's career. Mox will defend his IWGP United States championship against Kenta on Feb. 26, a little more than a week ahead of his March 7 exploding barbed-wire deathmatch against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution for the AEW championship.

    That three-week run of matches is one of the most notable for a wrestler in recent memory, and Moxley got off to a strong start in defeating Smith. 

    Moxley previously defeated Chris Dickinson at last October's Bloodsport event.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AEW's Jon Moxley KO's Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5 Event

      AEW's Jon Moxley KO's Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5 Event
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW's Jon Moxley KO's Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5 Event

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      ❌ Undisputed Era's breakup ⚔️ Moxley vs. Omega 📲 Catch up on all the takes

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Entrances Are So Important in Pro Wrestling

      We looked at what makes a great entrance and how it can make a star unforgettable 📲

      Why Entrances Are So Important in Pro Wrestling
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Why Entrances Are So Important in Pro Wrestling

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Dynamite Earns Ratings Win Over NXT

      AEW's trend of ratings victories continued in this week's edition of the Wednesday night wrestling war

      Dynamite Earns Ratings Win Over NXT
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Dynamite Earns Ratings Win Over NXT

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report