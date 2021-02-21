WWE's the Undertaker Discusses The Rock Being a Successful USA President

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

If The Rock ever chooses to run for President, he's got the support of the Ministry of Darkness.

The Undertaker recently spoke to TMZ Sports about Rock's potential political career, saying he believes the former WWE superstar could unite the country.

"He's so charming, he's so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for," Undertaker said. "I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he'd look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit 'em with the People's Elbow."

The Rock has often been mentioned as a potential future political candidate, given his worldwide fame and general likability with large swaths of the population. He publicly said he considers himself "a political independent and centrist" when endorsing Joe Biden in last November's Presidential election.

The 48-year-old recently spoke to USA Today's Erin Jensen and said he would consider a run for the highest office in the land if it's what "the people wanted."

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," he said. "Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...so I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

Celebrity Presidents are seemingly more of a reality in the post-Donald Trump world, but being a world leader is about far more than having a high Q-score and being charming. It's also a highly polarizing job; it's unlikely The Rock would leave office as one of the most beloved men in the country no matter how he fared in office.

Odds are The Rock will wind up choosing to keep blessing us on movie screens rather than actually make a run at the highest office in the land.