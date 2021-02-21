WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

4 of 4

The Elimination Chamber is supposed to be one of the most dangerous and unpredictable matches in WWE, but that is not how the matches at this year's show feel.

Unless WWE does something out of left field, McIntyre and Reigns will likely leave with their title reigns intact, which means The Miz will probably cash in his Money in the Bank contract and lose, and the winner of the SmackDown Chamber match will have gone through a war just to lose to a fresh Reigns.

The other three matches on the card are slightly less predictable but still seem to have obvious outcomes based on recent storylines.

The biggest what-if is the Raw women's title bout. Since Lacey Evans is pregnant, WWE will have to name a new challenger for Asuka. Jax and Baszler are both busy defending the women's tag belts, so that leaves the rest of the Raw women's roster.

Charlotte Flair would be a safe choice, but it would be a lot more satisfying to see somebody like Naomi, Nikki Cross or Mia Yim get an opportunity to shine.

As always, the potential for Sunday's show to surprise us is always there. WWE has pulled off some shocking moments, and if it wants to create some buzz for WrestleMania 37, we could see somebody none of us expected leaving with a title around his or her waist.