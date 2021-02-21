WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardFebruary 21, 2021
WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card
The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has an odd place in the WWE lineup. The event feels like a big deal because of the namesake matches, but because it falls so close to WrestleMania every year, it is often forgotten much quicker than most events.
Sunday's show will feature two Elimination Chamber bouts with male Superstars instead of one for the men and one for the women like we have seen in recent years.
Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE title inside the dangerous structure, while Roman Reigns has the much easier job of facing whoever wins the SmackDown chamber.
We will also see matches for the U.S. title, Raw Women's Championship and the women's tag titles. Let's look at everything you need to know about Sunday's big show.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the Elimination Chamber on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
Elimination Chamber Card
- Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn
- Asuka vs. TBD (Raw Women's Championship)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle (United States Championship)
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks (Women's Tag Team Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Winner of SD Chamber match (Universal Championship)
Elimination Chamber Thoughts
The Elimination Chamber is supposed to be one of the most dangerous and unpredictable matches in WWE, but that is not how the matches at this year's show feel.
Unless WWE does something out of left field, McIntyre and Reigns will likely leave with their title reigns intact, which means The Miz will probably cash in his Money in the Bank contract and lose, and the winner of the SmackDown Chamber match will have gone through a war just to lose to a fresh Reigns.
The other three matches on the card are slightly less predictable but still seem to have obvious outcomes based on recent storylines.
The biggest what-if is the Raw women's title bout. Since Lacey Evans is pregnant, WWE will have to name a new challenger for Asuka. Jax and Baszler are both busy defending the women's tag belts, so that leaves the rest of the Raw women's roster.
Charlotte Flair would be a safe choice, but it would be a lot more satisfying to see somebody like Naomi, Nikki Cross or Mia Yim get an opportunity to shine.
As always, the potential for Sunday's show to surprise us is always there. WWE has pulled off some shocking moments, and if it wants to create some buzz for WrestleMania 37, we could see somebody none of us expected leaving with a title around his or her waist.