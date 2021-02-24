Dolphins' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

At this point, it's no secret that the Miami Dolphins are one of the few suitors who would truly be in a Deshaun Watson trade market. Chris Mortenson of ESPN reported the Dolphins would be in the market for Watson should he get his wish and is traded from Houston.

Hanging their hopes on a Watson trade coming to fruition is fun to think about, but it really doesn't matter in terms of what the Dolphins' goals should be. Should the quarterback become available, they should go all-in to get him, but the ancillary offensive needs are going to remain the same.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier in February that the Texans are still telling teams they are not interested in trading their quarterback.

If the Dolphins can secure a deal before the draft, that's great. They can package Tagovailoa and picks to acquire a proven talent under center who will instantly make them a playoff team considering the improvement the defense saw last year.

Regardless, the Dolphins will have to protect whoever is at quarterback. One reason the Texans struggled despite having Watson is the offensive line play was uninspiring. The Texans unit ranked 23rd in PFF's final rankings, but the Dolphins were even worse at 28th.

That isn't surprising given the youth up front. Rookies Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley all played major roles on the line. Those guys are going to continue to progress, but Ted Karras is set to hit free agency.

Either bringing him back or finding another talent who is equal or better will be important. Drafting a left tackle such as Penei Sewell would allow them to kick Jackson over to right tackle while kicking Hunt inside to guard.

There will be plenty of debate over whether the Dolphins should be targeting Sewell, DeVonta Smith or Ja'Marr Chase (more on that later) with the third pick. But finding receivers on the free-agent market is much easier than quality offensive linemen.