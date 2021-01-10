Mort: Deshaun Watson Would Consider Dolphins Trade; Tua Tagovailoa to Texans

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

In the event the Houston Texans' relationship with Deshaun Watson devolves to a point where a trade is the only option, the Miami Dolphins may emerge as a possible suitor.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday Watson "would consider" a move to the Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa possibly part of a hypothetical trade package going to Houston:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson was upset in the wake of Nick Caserio's arrival. The three-time Pro Bowler was under the impression he'd have an active role in the hiring process, but he ultimately felt marginalized and wasn't informed of the move before reading about it on social media.

As much as Watson might want out, the biggest hurdle is how another team can put together a trade that comes close to matching the value of an elite quarterback who's in his prime and signed through 2025.

The Dolphins might be in a position to make a competitive offer if they act before the 2021 draft.

Houston could get back its first- and second-round picks for this year in addition to Miami's own draft compensation. Tagovailoa would also serve as the quarterback of the future as the Texans head in a new direction.

Still, it's far from a sure thing Tagovailoa is good enough to be an organizational cornerstone.

The rookie threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 appearances. His 6.3 yards per attempt were also tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Tagovailoa should be better in 2021. He'll benefit from the experience he gained in his first year, and he will have been a full season removed from the hip injury that ended his college career. Still, the former Alabama star has a long way to go to reach Watson's level.

Because of that, this is something the Dolphins shouldn't think twice about if it becomes a genuine possibility. They'd inevitably surrender a lot of their long-term draft flexibility, but that's a fair price to pay because a passer as good as Watson is rarely available.

Tagovailoa might become a franchise quarterback; Watson already is one.