    Golden Knights vs. Avalanche to Restart at 9 p.m. PT at Lake Tahoe Due to Sun

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 20, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    CORRECTS STATE TO NEVADA-Members of the Colorado Avalanche, in white, and the Vegas Golden Knights, red play during the first period of the Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game in Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    The NHL's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche won't resume play until 9 p.m. local time—midnight ET—as the ice remains unplayable because of an abundance of sunlight. 

    Colorado leads 1-0 after the first period. The second 2021 outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers has been moved from Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET, the league announced

    The league has held numerous outdoor events in recent years, but this is the first time sunlight has caused a delay of this magnitude. Previous games held on New Year's Day were highlighted by spotty ice conditions, but nothing that made the games unplayable. 

    A 35-degree day with low cloud coverage at Lake Tahoe proved too much to continue with the game as scheduled. 

    Speaking to NBC, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said this was the toughest weather the league has faced when staging an outdoor game. That includes contests held at Dodger Stadium, Levi's Stadium, The Cotton Bowl and Nationals Park. 

    The league will regroup and attempt to repair the rink to continue play later Saturday. 

