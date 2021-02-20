Johnny Manziel Says He's Giving Himself 12 Years to Qualify for PGA Tour Event

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

FCF quarterback Johnny Manziel isn't looking to make a full-time career in football anymore, but that doesn't mean he's given up on becoming a professional athlete.

In a recent appearance on Green Light with Chris Long, Manziel said he's giving himself 12 years to make the PGA Tour, and it might not be too wild of a goal for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. (Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)



"I'm giving myself 12 years to try and play professional golf," the 28-year-old Manziel said. "I'm going to grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can't enter in some tournaments."

Manziel has long professed his love for the sport and told Golf.com's Josh Berhow last May that he's a two-handicap. Speaking to Long this week, Manziel said he's improved a bit since then and plays most rounds at even par.

The former Texas A&M star also won a charity longest-drive competition last year with a shot that carried 356 yards. There's no question Manziel is terrific athlete. He's giving himself at least the next decade to prove he's a two-sport star.