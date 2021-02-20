    Johnny Manziel Says He's Giving Himself 12 Years to Qualify for PGA Tour Event

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 20, 2021

    Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel between drills at his alma mater during Texas A&M's football Pro Day in College Station, Texas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    Michael Wyke/Associated Press

    FCF quarterback Johnny Manziel isn't looking to make a full-time career in football anymore, but that doesn't mean he's given up on becoming a professional athlete. 

    In a recent appearance on Green Light with Chris Long, Manziel said he's giving himself 12 years to make the PGA Tour, and it might not be too wild of a goal for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. (Warning: Video contains NSFW language.) 

    "I'm giving myself 12 years to try and play professional golf," the 28-year-old Manziel said. "I'm going to grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can't enter in some tournaments." 

    Manziel has long professed his love for the sport and told Golf.com's Josh Berhow last May that he's a two-handicap. Speaking to Long this week, Manziel said he's improved a bit since then and plays most rounds at even par. 

    The former Texas A&M star also won a charity longest-drive competition last year with a shot that carried 356 yards. There's no question Manziel is terrific athlete. He's giving himself at least the next decade to prove he's a two-sport star. 

