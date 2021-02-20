James Harden's Houston Restaurant Donates 3,000 Meals Amid Texas Storms

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

James Harden is no longer a member of the Houston Rockets, but the Brooklyn Nets guard is still giving back to the city he played in for nine years.

Matt Musil of KHOU-TV reported that Harden's Houston restaurant, Thirteen, will be handing out 3,000 meals Saturday to those impacted by severe weather in the area.

Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic tweeted a flyer that was produced to promote the relief effort:

Texas has experienced record-low temperatures this week, as well as snowstorms that have resulted in millions losing power.

Harden played eight full seasons in Houston and established himself as one of the greatest players in Rockets history during that time.

Although Houston never reached the NBA Finals with him at the controls, he was an eight-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP during his tenure.

Harden began the 2020-21 season with the Rockets despite requesting a trade, but he was dealt to the Nets in January in a four-team deal that landed Houston a treasure trove of draft picks.

The 31-year-old veteran has made a huge difference in Brooklyn, averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds in 17 games for a Nets team that has won five straight games and is currently second in the Eastern Conference.

Harden is part-owner of the MLS' Houston Dynamo and NWSL's Houston Dash, and he also has no shortage of other business and charitable endeavors still based in Houston.