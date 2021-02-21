    Jax, Baszler Beat Banks, Belair; Retain Women's Tag Title at Elimination Chamber

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com.

    Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beat SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Elimination Chamber on Sunday to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

    Carmella's sommelier, Reginald, attempted to help Banks by coming to the ring and putting a bottle of champagne in her hands to use against Jax. But The Boss made it clear she wasn't going to use the foreign object, which caused her to lose focus.

    That allowed Jax to recover and eventually hit a Samoan Drop on Banks for the win.

    Jax and Baszler have largely been the dominant force in the women's tag team division for the past six months or so, having enjoyed two reigns as champions, but an unlikely duo stepped up to challenge them.

    Banks and Belair have been interacting quite often since The EST of WWE won the women's Royal Rumble match last month and earned the right to challenge for either the SmackDown or Raw women's title at WrestleMania 37.

    During a recent promo involving Banks and Belair, Jax and Baszler interrupted. The two potential championship rivals seemed to get on the same page in terms of insulting their rivals, which set the stage for a potential match between them.

    On the go-home episode of SmackDown prior to Elimination Chamber, Banks and Belair interrupted an edition of Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello" talk show featuring Jax and Baszler. Reginald also showed up and backed Banks and Belair.

    That led to a six-person tag team match with The Boss, The EST and Reginald beating Jax, Baszler and Bayley.

    Two rivals teaming up is nothing new in WWE, especially leading up to a big match at WrestleMania. It worked especially well for Banks and Belair since they have mutual respect and a friendly connection rather than any real hatred for each other.

    Even so, Sunday's match created an intriguing scenario since the friendly rivalry between the two had the potential to turn into something far more sinister.

    It was unclear how well Banks and Belair would work together, especially against a firmly established team such as Jax and Baszler.

    Their lack of experience as a team and their respective desire to prove they are the best women's wrestler in WWE held them back Sunday and likely solidified their SmackDown Women's Championship match for WrestleMania on April 10-11.

                      

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

