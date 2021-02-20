Former MLB Star Johnny Damon on DUI Arrest: 'Jail Sucks, Handcuffs Are Worse'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former All-Star outfielder Johnny Damon spoke to reporters about his DUI arrest on Friday in Florida.

"Jail sucks, handcuffs are worse," Damon told reporters. "Jail is horrible."

TMZ obtained a copy of the police report from Damon's arrest, which stated his blood-alcohol level was .30, nearly four times the legal limit. He was pulled over in the Orlando area around 8:15 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

According to TMZ, police saw Damon's SUV swerving on the road before pulling him over, when he admitted to drinking earlier in the evening.

Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, was also arrested after allegedly committing battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

There was no update on whether Mangan-Damon has been released from custody.

Damon played 18 MLB seasons with seven different teams from 1995 to 2012. He is best known for his four-year stint with the Boston Red Sox from 2002 to 2005, during which time he helped the franchise end its 86-year World Series drought in 2004.

Damon won a second World Series title in 2009 as a member of the New York Yankees. He also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland.