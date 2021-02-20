    Rob Kardashian to Auction Honus Wagner Signature Card

    Reality TV star Rob Kardashian has decided to put his 1-of-1 Honus Wagner cut signature and game-used memorabilia card up for auction.

    TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Kardashian, who pulled the card from a 2020 Topps Dynasty pack in November, reached a deal to sell it through Goldin Auctions, which expects it to fetch around $50,000.

    Here's the description from the official listing:

    "Hall of Famer. This 2020 Topps Dynasty offering is adorned with two relic inserts, as well as a stunning, awe-inspiring Honus Wagner cut signature. Wagner, arguably the greatest National League position player of the deadball era, has rendered his signature in black ink. A statement on the card declares Topps' warranty for the authenticity of the signature and relic components, and serves as the item's COA. The item is encased and displays an essentially uncirculated manner of presentation."

    Wagner, nicknamed The Flying Dutchman during his playing career in the late 1800s and early 1900s, was an eight-time National League batting champion who was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural 1936 class.

    He's a well-known figure in the memorabilia community because his T206 card is one of the rarest, most coveted items in the hobby. One of them sold for $3.25 million in October.

    Kardashian is an avid card collector who counts a gem-mint 10 Tom Brady Panini mosaic choice nebula parallel, also a 1-of-1, among his best finds.

    The auction for his Wagner card is scheduled to end March 7.   

