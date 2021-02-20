Roman Reigns Spears Edge, Seth Rollins' Vision, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

2 of 4

For too long, Apollo Crews accepted defeat and moved on.

No matter how many times he was beaten down, knocked out or stared at the lights as the referee's hand hit the mat for a third time, he was the same smiling Superstar just happy to be along for the ride. Sure, he won the United States Championship last summer, but his reign was eventually upended by The Hurt Business, who saw to it that he returned to his comfy spot in midcard obscurity.

Since arriving on SmackDown and targeting Big E's Intercontinental Championship, we have seen a Crews more focused, determined, and unwilling to just "get over it." Friday, frustration boiled over.

One week after Big E told him to go "back to catering," and just moments after a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura, Crews brutally and unapologetically attacked the IC champ. He blasted Big E with the steel ring steps, leaving him in need of medical attention that ultimately saw him wheeled from the ThunderDome on a stretcher.

It was a watershed moment for the talented Superstar. For too long, Crews had been a bland, vanilla babyface with no room for the evolution of his character. Now a heel, he is exhibiting the emotions one expects from a professional athlete sick of collecting Ls.

That he has added in unforgiving physicality and relentless anger only helps to better serve this new persona. Rather than portraying a frustrated loser, he is expanding upon it, introducing an edginess to himself that will only help him to finally find the traction on the main roster he has been searching for since the night after WrestleMania 32, when he made his Raw debut.

Friday's angle was fantastically executed and made Crews look like a beast of a competitor. Now, it will be up to WWE to resist the urge to book others at his expense. It has something with the young star. It owes it to itself, and the performer, to see what it can do with him.

Especially in this newly evolved heel role.