Predicting Biggest Winners and Losers of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Match Card

WWE Creative has done everything it possibly can to signal it will be Edge vs. Reigns for the Universal Championship without announcing it.

The tense confrontations we have seen between The Rated R Superstar and The Head of the Table have not-so-subtly suggested that will be the main event of WrestleMania 37. And with that being the case, it is difficult to consider the six men who will compete in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber anything but losers.

Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Jey Uso, King Corbin and Sami Zayn have all been significant parts of SmackDown's excellence in recent months, but not one of them is a threat to dethrone Reigns after winning Sunday's Chamber match, particularly when all signs point to other plans for The Big Dog.

They will, instead, put their bodies through hell inside the Chamber, only to lose to Reigns and return to their spot further down the card.

They will be applauded for what is almost certain to be an extraordinary match, but that will hardly be consolation.

In the midst of the hottest streak in his WWE career, Cesaro will shine and may be a winner in the moment. Owens will kick ass and stun his way to the end of the contest. Bryan will remind everyone why he is one of the most beloved performers in wrestling history.

But none of it will matter, at least for their WrestleMania prospects.