Isaiah Thomas Drops 19 as Team USA Beats Bahamas in FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting for Team USA in its 93-77 win over the Bahamas in FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

James Nunnally added 19 points off the bench, and former Philadelphia 76ers guard Dakota Mathias had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson posted 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Team USA, which led 54-40 at halftime and didn't let the Bahamas get closer than nine points in the second half.

Thomas hit five of nine three-pointers, including three straight in the first quarter:

His final bucket helped Team USA seal the win with under five minutes left.

Thomas added four rebounds and two assists, and Team USA outscored the Bahamas by seven with him on the court.

Thomas, a free agent who last played in the NBA for the Washington Wizards in February 2020, is looking to get back in the league. He told Tom Carothers of Red Line Editorial that "a lot of NBA teams" want to watch him perform.

Hip injuries hindered his career toward the end of a phenomenal 2016-17 season in which he averaged nearly 29 points per game. He was on and off the court for numerous teams over the following three years, and the Los Angeles Clippers waived him last February after acquiring him from Washington.

Thomas underwent hip surgery last May, and he says he's now "100 percent" and that it's "night and day" how he feels compared to prior to the surgery, per Carothers.

He was one of numerous ex-NBA players to represent Team USA on Friday, including Johnson, Mathias, Nunnally, Brandon Bass, Josh Boone, Treveon Graham and Jordan Sibert.

Thomas, who made his Team USA debut Friday, will get back on the court Saturday when Team USA plays Mexico.

The United States is 5-0 in group play and has already qualified for the FIBA AmeriCup, which will occur in September 2022.