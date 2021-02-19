    MLB Reports 13 Positive COVID Results Among Players, Staff During Intake Testing

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 19, 2021

    Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during
    Kevin D. Liles/Associated Press

    MLB and the MLBPA announced Friday that nine players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the mandatory intake screening process with 2021 spring training underway.

    A total of 4,336 samples were collected and tested, meaning 0.3 percent of tests returned positive. Nineteen of the league's 30 franchises did not have anyone test positive.

    The announcement noted what the intake process entails:

    "All Major League active roster players, non-roster invitees, and Tier 1 and 2 Club staff members are required to complete the Intake Screening process, which includes a five-day at-home quarantine, a contactless temperature check, a diagnostic PCR saliva test, an antibody test, and a self-quarantine until the results of the PCR are reported."

    People who clear intake testing are then subject to a monitoring testing process. A total of 2,298 samples from people in that process have been taken, and none have revealed any further positive COVID-19 results, per an independent laboratory in Utah.

    MLB is trying to hold a full 162-game season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league played an abbreviated 60-game schedule last year with a four-round postseason despite numerous team outbreaks that forced mass schedule changes.

    The league moved to a de facto bubble starting with the division series of the playoffs as games took place at neutral sites. No more positive tests emerged until the sixth and final game of the World Series when Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner returned a positive result. He was pulled in the eighth inning.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This year's campaign will start April 1 with all 30 teams in action. All franchises must adhere to the league's health and safety protocols, which include frequent PCR testing, mandatory face coverings in the dugouts and in team facilities, and a mandatory 10-day minimum isolation upon a positive test result.

    Related

      Tatis Owes $30M to Investment Fund

      Padres star owes millions from his $340M payday after making deal with investment fund as 18-year-old

      Tatis Owes $30M to Investment Fund
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tatis Owes $30M to Investment Fund

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Where every team stands at the start of spring training ➡️

      Updated MLB Power Rankings 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Updated MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Dr. Anthony Fauci Optimistic MLB Can Safely Host Fans

      Dr. Fauci thinks there's a 'pretty good chance' fans can return to the ballpark this season

      Dr. Anthony Fauci Optimistic MLB Can Safely Host Fans
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dr. Anthony Fauci Optimistic MLB Can Safely Host Fans

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done

      Mets and Cubs’ talks about former MVP never got ‘past first inning’ and don’t appear to be ongoing

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report