Rafael Alves Misses Weight for UFC Fight Night Bout by Record 11.5 Pounds

John Raoux/Associated Press

Featherweight fighter Rafael Alves came nowhere close to making weight Friday for his scheduled UFC Fight Night bout against Patrick Sabatini on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Alves weighed in at 157.5 lbs., putting him 11.5 lbs. over the featherweight limit. That marked the biggest weight miss in UFC history.

As a result, Alves vs. Sabatini has been removed from the UFC Fight Night card.

