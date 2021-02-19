    Rafael Alves Misses Weight for UFC Fight Night Bout by Record 11.5 Pounds

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Fighters battle without spectators during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Featherweight fighter Rafael Alves came nowhere close to making weight Friday for his scheduled UFC Fight Night bout against Patrick Sabatini on Saturday. 

    According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Alves weighed in at 157.5 lbs., putting him 11.5 lbs. over the featherweight limit. That marked the biggest weight miss in UFC history.

    As a result, Alves vs. Sabatini has been removed from the UFC Fight Night card.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

