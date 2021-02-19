Christian Kirksey, Rick Wagner Released by Packers Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Leon Halip/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have released linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner, the team announced Friday.

Kirksey spent one season in Green Bay and made 11 starts with 77 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four pass deflections for the No. 7 pass defense in the NFL. Wagner also played one year in Green Bay, appearing in all 16 games with nine starts. The 31-year-old was on the field for 59 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps.

Kirksey signed a two-year, $13 million deal with a $4 million signing bonus last year. He was due to earn $7.6 million in 2021, and Green Bay would've owed him a $1.5 million roster bonus March 19.

That deal followed six seasons with the Cleveland Browns where the Iowa product started all 16 games in both 2016 and 2017.

Wagner also signed a two-year deal in Green Bay last offseason worth $11 million and carried a $6 million cap hit this year. Much like Kirksey, Wagner had a $1 million roster bonus due March 19.

The Packers are increasing their cap space heading into free agency. According to Spotrac, Green Bay was $13.5 million over the cap, and cutting Kirksey and Wagner saves nearly $10 million when accounting for the dead-cap hits. The Pack still have work to do to become cap-compliant, let alone make any free-agent signings.