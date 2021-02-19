DeSean Jackson 'Looking Forward' to Next Chapter After Eagles Release

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

DeSean Jackson's second run with the Philadelphia Eagles has come to an end after two seasons following the team announcing his release.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia first reported Friday that Jackson was expected to be released by the Eagles.

Jackson confirmed the news, writing he is "looking forward to my next chapter" in a series of posts on Instagram:

This marks the second significant move of the offseason for the Eagles. They agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It seems likely there will be a lot more activity to come for Philadelphia, which is projected to be $41.4 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac.

Jackson spent the first six years of his career with Philadelphia after being drafted in the second round out of the University of California, Berkeley, in 2008.

After being released by the Eagles in March 2014, Jackson played three seasons with the Washington Football Team and two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was traded back to Philadelphia in March 2019.

The reunion got off to a promising start with Jackson recording 154 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in Week 1 of the 2019 season. However, injuries have limited him to eight games over the past two seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jackson's release will save the Eagles $4.9 million against the cap. The 34-year-old is still capable of making an impact on the outside, as he's averaged 18.3 yards per reception over the past three seasons.

As long as Jackson can stay on the field, he has the speed and hands to be a big-play threat in any offense.