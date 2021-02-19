    Vikings' Dalvin Cook Joins Ownership Group for FCF's Zappers

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is the latest NFL star to take on an ownership role in the Fan Controlled Football league.

    FCF announced on Friday that Cook has bought into the ownership group for the Zappers:

    The league's inaugural season kicked off last weekend. It features four teams playing a four-week regular season, followed by a two-week postseason. Games are streamed on Twitch, with fans calling all of the plays for teams.  

    A number of current and former NFL players have invested in the league prior to Cook buying in. Marshawn Lynch is part of the ownership group for the Beasts. Richard Sherman is one of the owners of the Glacier Boyz. Austin Ekeler is a co-owner of the Wild Aces. 

    Other prominent sports figures involved in the league include boxing legend Mike Tyson, WNBA star Renee Montgomery, AEW wrestler Miro and New York Mets pitcher Trevor May. 

