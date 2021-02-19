Tre Boston Reportedly Released by Panthers; Saves CAR Around $3.5M in Cap Space

David Berding/Associated Press

Veteran safety Tre Boston is going to be a free agent after reportedly being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team told Boston of his release Friday morning.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the move will save Carolina around $3.5 million in cap space.

Boston began his career with the Panthers when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of North Carolina. He played three years with the team before being released in May 2017.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Boston to a one-year deal for the 2017 season. He made 15 starts and recorded 79 combined tackles, but the team opted not to bring him back. The Florida native spent 2018 with Arizona as its starting free safety.

The Panthers brought Boston back as a free agent in July 2019. He signed a three-year extension in March 2020. The 28-year-old started all 32 games in Carolina over the past two seasons. He recorded a career-high 95 combined tackles in 2020.

Spotrac estimates the Panthers will have $28.4 million in cap space when Boston's release is finalized.

Jeremy Chinn, who was the Panthers' second-round draft pick last year, is in line to replace Boston as the starting free safety. He led the team with 117 combined tackles in 15 starts as a rookie.