    LeBron James: Lakers 'Didn't Play to Our Capabilities' in Loss vs. Nets

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the team will have to "find ways to get better" after a 109-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

    James believes the absences of Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder were a factor but added that the Lakers still need to play better, especially against a squad with as much talent as the Nets:

                      

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      Inside 'NBA Top Shot' 💻

      It’s the online phenomenon where highlights sell for six figures. How does it work and why is it taking over NBA internet?

      Inside 'NBA Top Shot' 💻
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside 'NBA Top Shot' 💻

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Buzz 🗣️

      What scouts are saying about Jalen Green and other top prospects📲

      Latest NBA Draft Buzz 🗣️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Buzz 🗣️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Caruso Signs Multiyear Sneaker Contract with Anta

      Caruso Signs Multiyear Sneaker Contract with Anta
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Caruso Signs Multiyear Sneaker Contract with Anta

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Vogel Offers Worrisome Update on Schroder After Loss

      Vogel Offers Worrisome Update on Schroder After Loss
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Vogel Offers Worrisome Update on Schroder After Loss

      Ryan Ward
      via Lakers Daily