    Pascal Siakam Shines as Giannis, Bucks Fall to Raptors for 5th-Straight Loss

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 19, 2021

    Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam reacts after making a basket and being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days after earning a 110-96 road win Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

    Norman Powell scored 15 of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter, helping the Raptors take a 33-26 lead after 12 minutes and a 58-41 edge at halftime. Pascal Siakam had 27 points, including 13 in the first half.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo led a struggling Bucks team with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Milwaukee shot 39.8 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three-point range.

    The Raptors played without point guard Kyle Lowry (sprained left thumbleft ankle soreness). DeAndre' Bembry replaced him in the starting five.

    Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) missed his sixth consecutive game. Bryn Forbes took Holiday's starting spot.

    Toronto, which beat Milwaukee 124-113 on Tuesday, improved to 14-15. The 16-13 Bucks have dropped five straight.

             

    Notable Performances

    Raptors SG Norman Powell: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

    Raptors PG Fred VanVleet: 17 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds

    Raptors PF Pascal Siakam: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

    Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 23 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists

    Bucks F Khris Middleton: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

    Bucks G Donte DiVincenzo: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

         

    What's Next?

    The Raptors will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in Minneapolis' Target Center. Milwaukee will stay home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 8 p.m. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

