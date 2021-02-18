Pascal Siakam Shines as Giannis, Bucks Fall to Raptors for 5th-Straight Loss

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days after earning a 110-96 road win Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

Norman Powell scored 15 of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter, helping the Raptors take a 33-26 lead after 12 minutes and a 58-41 edge at halftime. Pascal Siakam had 27 points, including 13 in the first half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led a struggling Bucks team with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Milwaukee shot 39.8 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three-point range.

The Raptors played without point guard Kyle Lowry (sprained left thumb, left ankle soreness). DeAndre' Bembry replaced him in the starting five.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) missed his sixth consecutive game. Bryn Forbes took Holiday's starting spot.

Toronto, which beat Milwaukee 124-113 on Tuesday, improved to 14-15. The 16-13 Bucks have dropped five straight.

Notable Performances

Raptors SG Norman Powell: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Raptors PG Fred VanVleet: 17 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds

Raptors PF Pascal Siakam: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 23 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists

Bucks F Khris Middleton: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Bucks G Donte DiVincenzo: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

What's Next?

The Raptors will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in Minneapolis' Target Center. Milwaukee will stay home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 8 p.m.

