NBA All-Star Game 2021: Least Deserving Starters, Top Snubs After Lineups Reveal

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant and LeBron James, the floor is yours.

The familiar NBA foes were the top All-Star vote-getters in their respective conferences, and as such they will be responsible for captaining rosters they'll draft at a later date.

Joining Durant in the Eastern Conference All-Star starter pool were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal. Out West, it was James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard.

It's usually tricky to second-guess these decisions, since they are subjective honors and only so many players can make the cut. But there are opportunities to nitpick every year, and this is no exception, so let's examine the least deserving starters and top snubs.