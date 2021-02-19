The Little Things: Why Entrances Are so Important in WWE, AEW and Pro Wrestling

2 of 7

Music is one of our greatest art forms. It can make us feel a wide spectrum of emotions and when combined with something else, it can enhance another form of art in amazing ways.

Filmmakers have used original scores and existing music to make an audience feel a certain way since the dawn of the industry, and so have pro wrestlers.

If you were to make a top-10 list of Superstars using any criteria, just about every single person you could come up with is going to have an iconic theme song associated with them.

Some people use classic compositions, some have new songs recorded just for them and others take current popular songs and tailor their entrance around them. The most famous example of the first option would be Ric Flair.

"Also Sprach Zarathustra" by composer Richard Strauss was famously used in Stanley Kubrick's film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, but wrestling fans will always associate the song with The Nature Boy because he has used it as his signature tune for decades. His daughter, Charlotte, has also used a remix for her entrance since her days in NXT.

Flair took a famous song that already had a place in pop culture and made it his own, but he is not the only one to accomplish such a feat. Randy Savage also did the same thing by using "Pomp and Circumstance" for his walks to the ring, forever giving fans a reason to smile at graduation ceremonies.

Other examples of orchestral entrance music include Mr. Perfect using "Exodus Theme" by Ernest Gold, and The British Bulldog with "Rule, Brittania" by Thomas Arne. These songs were already well-known, so these Superstars were able to take something beloved and associate it with their characters to create the perfect entrance for themselves.

When looking at original theme songs, Jim Johnston is the icon. He has written music for some of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry as well as the theme songs for many of WWE's early pay-per-views such as WrestleMania. More recently, CFO$ handled a lot of the composing responsibilities for WWE stars.

WWE has also worked with specific artists to create music. Wale is the man behind Big E's current entrance music and has been praised for writing a song that fits the powerhouse well. Other prominent examples of a famous artist or group making music for a Superstar is Motorhead recording songs for Triple H and Snoop Dogg making music for Sasha Banks.

If you think about people who have had songs composed specifically for them, the list is massive. The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle are just a handful of the legends who used the same song for most of their WWE careers.

When it comes to The Deadman, he has not only had several versions of his original theme but he has also used existing songs by Kid Rock and Limp Bizkit during his American Badass phase.

That brings us to Superstars using songs by established musicians. Whether it's Hulk Hogan using "Real American" by Rick Derringer or CM Punk using "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour, Superstars who use popular music tend to stand out in a different way.

When Kane or The Undertaker's music hits, you are going to be either scared or in awe of their power. When John Cena's song begins to play, you are going to get fired up and either cheer or boo at the top of your lungs. Every wrestler wants to be remembered, and having an iconic theme song helps accomplish that goal.