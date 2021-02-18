Francisco Lindor Rumors: New Mets Contract Expected to Be Worth Around $300M

David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Mets are expected to eventually sign newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor to a $300 million deal, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network (0:38 mark):

"I think everybody expects the Mets to get this done at about $300 million," Heyman said when he appeared with Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis on WFAN Radio's Moose and Maggie on Thursday. "We'll see if it goes over that, but I think that's a fair estimate, and I'm going to be surprised if they don't get it done."

The Mets acquired Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in January from Cleveland for four players. Lindor is a free agent after the 2021 season, and he will play for the Mets on a one-year, $22.3 million deal to avoid arbitration.

Lindor is a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove and two-time Silver Slugger winner during a six-year career for Cleveland that began in 2015.

He's hit .285 with an .833 OPS for his career and notably hit 103 home runs over a three-year span from 2017-19. Lindor also led the league with 129 runs.

He joins a Mets team that became an instant National League contender with him and Carrasco in the mix. FanGraphs listed the Mets as having the best chance to win the NL East and the third-best shot to make the playoffs in the NL behind only the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

PECOTA's standings prediction projects at least 94 wins for the Mets, who are picked to finish first as well.

The expectations are high for Lindor in Queens, and it'd be wise for the Mets to sign him to a long-term deal as soon as possible. Heyman told Malusis and Gray that the Mets are hoping to get the contract done before the 2021 season begins.

New York begins the 2021 campaign against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, April 1.