    Super Bowl 56 Odds: Updated Betting Favorites After Colts Trade for Carson Wentz

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 18, 2021

    Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Trading for quarterback Carson Wentz hasn't upgraded the Indianapolis Colts too much in the eyes of bettors. 

    After sending a 2021 third-round pick and a condition 2022 second-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles to land Wentz, DraftKings Sportsbook has moved the Colts' Super Bowl LVI odds from +2500 to +2200. 

    Indianapolis lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills last season and didn't have to give up any players of significant value to add Wentz, so it's not as though the Colts are looking too different from their 2020 roster. 

    Instead, it's the retirement of Philip Rivers that seems to have impacted Indy's odds the most to this point. 

    Maybe head coach Frank Reich and Wentz can rekindle some of their success from when Reich ran the Eagles offense in 2016-17, but DraftKings still has nine teams with better odds than the Colts to win the title next year. 

    Then again, it's still very early in the offseason, and the Colts can still bulk up their roster. This could end up being a value play by Week 1 for those brave enough to take it. 

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

